Stephens Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $450.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COO. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.86.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $396.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.92. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.