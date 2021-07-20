Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Steppe Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

