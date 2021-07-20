stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,748.26 or 0.05903563 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $40.05 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00143426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,662.43 or 1.00164595 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 649,329 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

