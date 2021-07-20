Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 367 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

