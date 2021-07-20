Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Domo worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.