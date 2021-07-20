Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

