Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 304 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93.

