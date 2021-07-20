Stifel Financial Corp Sells 396 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

