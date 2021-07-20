Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,478 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,908. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.86 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

