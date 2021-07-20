Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,478 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,908. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
