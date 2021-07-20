Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 52,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average volume of 3,660 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $123,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 142,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,771. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

