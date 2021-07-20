Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,168 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,089% compared to the average volume of 855 put options.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. 393,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,116. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

