Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 5,954 call options.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $14,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,034. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

