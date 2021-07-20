Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 20,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,535. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

