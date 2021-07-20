Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE MSC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

