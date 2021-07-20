Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.67. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

