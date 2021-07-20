Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$40.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.16% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.
Shares of SU traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.78. 4,443,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,441. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
