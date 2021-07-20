Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$40.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.16% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.78. 4,443,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,441. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

