Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $34.58. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 1,438 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

