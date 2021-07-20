Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunoco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE SUN opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

