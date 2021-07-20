Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Up 43.8% in June

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at $264,309.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 86.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 232.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

