SuRo Capital Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $18.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SuRo Capital in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SuRo Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

SSSS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.69 on Monday. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $307.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 236.41%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is -1,234.57%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

