SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker Sells 16,237 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $214.78 and a one year high of $608.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

