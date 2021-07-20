Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Swiss Re alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swiss Re (SSREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.