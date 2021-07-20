Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

