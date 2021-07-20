SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,051,854. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.