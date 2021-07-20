SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,051,854. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.