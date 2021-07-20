Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $12.26

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.70. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Also, Director Sandip Agarwala sold 34,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $8,135,733.88.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

