Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Tattooed Chef’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $9,060,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 570.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 329,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

