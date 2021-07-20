TD Securities Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

