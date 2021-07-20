Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Cut by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 797,370 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 3.1% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $44,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Teck Resources stock remained flat at $$20.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

