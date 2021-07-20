Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNK traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $403.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

