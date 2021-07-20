Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 940,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $16.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.47. 254,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.47. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $298.78 and a 12-month high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

