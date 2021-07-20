Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $13.02 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.