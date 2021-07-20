Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE TDS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 40,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
