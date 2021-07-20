Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 311,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 40,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.