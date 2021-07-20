Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

