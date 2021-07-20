Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TPLWF opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Temple & Webster Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

