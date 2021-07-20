Tendies Hits Market Capitalization of $725,234.07 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $725,234.07 and $142.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,752 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,752 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

