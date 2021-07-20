TENT (TENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,259.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $79,259.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00290482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00118675 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00147676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002024 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,157,800 coins and its circulating supply is 37,080,708 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.