Textron (NYSE:TXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NYSE TXT opened at $63.55 on Friday. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $668,214.58. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,144 shares of company stock worth $3,588,740. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

