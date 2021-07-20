TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.65

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.65 and last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

