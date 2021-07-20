TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.44 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,128.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

