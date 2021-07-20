TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 99.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 401.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

