Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tgs Asa stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

