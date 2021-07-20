The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

AZEK traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 1,519,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -54.74.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 256,473 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,182 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.