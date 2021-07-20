The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,986 shares.The stock last traded at $60.46 and had previously closed at $60.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after purchasing an additional 473,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

