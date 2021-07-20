The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

