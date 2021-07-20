The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCHW. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.06.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

