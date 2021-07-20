The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHN traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

