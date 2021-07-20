The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 320.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

