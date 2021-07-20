The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.07

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.51. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 1,065,417 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
