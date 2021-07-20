The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.07

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.51. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 1,065,417 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 902,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

