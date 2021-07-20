The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 21,000 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $626,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54.

The Gap stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 5,894,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,081. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

