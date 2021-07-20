The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AWCMY opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

